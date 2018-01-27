HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court will hear on January 30 a taken-up PIL case about illegal conversion of highly fertile and “double crop” wet lands into fish/shrimp ponds and about agricultural lands, particularly in the coastal areas of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh becoming highly saline and rendering the lands unsuitable for agriculture.

The case was based on a letter addressed to the High Court chief justice by Elipe Dharma Rao, a retired High Court judge and resident of Krapa village in Inavalli mandal in East Godavari district, seeking court’s intervention for protecting agriculture and the livelihood of many agricultural labourers.

He said that the illegal conversion of wet lands into fish/shrimp ponds was going on unabated in those districts with the support of influential politicians in the area and with the connivance of the government officials concerned. Referring to the wet lands of Konaseema, the petitioner said that these lands were illegally converted into fish ponds by flouting all the legal norms.