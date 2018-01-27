HYDERABAD: Suspected Maoists went on a rampage in Kothagudem district in Telangana in the early hours of Saturday, hacking one person to death and injuring another. The suspected Maoists also set ablaze nine heavy vehicles in a separate incident in the district bordering Chhattisgarh.

According to information reaching the district headquarters, nearly 45 armed Maoists reached Sundaraiahnagar, a hamlet of Guthikoyas migrated from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, in Janampet Panchayat and attacked two persons, Madivi Ramesh and Jogaiah, with arms. Jogaiah was hacked to death with axes while Ramesh suffered bullet injuries as the Maoists opened fire on him.

From Sundaraiahnagar, the Maoists reached Bhupatiraopet village where sand reaches are mined from the banks of river Godavari. They set ablaze four lorries, three JCBs and two tractors at the spot before fleeing into forests.

The Maoists left behind letters in the village in the name of Manuguru Committee and warned of more attacks, sources said.

Police have intensified combing operations in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh forests following the incident.