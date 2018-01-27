NALGONDA: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded a CBI enquiry into the murder of Congress leader B Srinivas.Reddy, along with CLP floor leader K Jana Reddy, Congress senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Shabbir Ali, CLP deputy floor leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other Congress leaders, met civic body chairperson B Lakshmi, wife of deceased Srinivas, and expressed condolences on Friday.

Addressing the media persons after meeting the family members of the deceased Congress leader, Reddy alleged that Nakrekal MLA V Veeresham was responsible for the murder of Srinivas. Some of the ruling party leaders were encouraging criminals, he claimed. The TPCC chief also expressed suspicion that some police officials were also involved in the murder. “Some persons had been threatening Srinivas from the last six months. He also approached Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for protection. However, the government failed to provide him protection,” he said and alleged that the murder had been planned by TRS government.

Also speaking on the occasion, CLP floor leader K Jana Reddy said that the Congress is gaining foothold in the state and the TRS government is unable to digest their success. He demanded to release Srinivas’ call data record. Congress leader Shabbir Ali claimed that this was a politically motivated murder.