HYDERABAD: More and more law enforcers are being caught nowadays violating the same system they are supposed to uphold. As a result, senior police officials have given internal instructions to officers to comply with rules and keep away from controversial issues — personal or otherwise. The direction has come after a woman ASP with the Anti Corruption Bureau was accused by her estranged husband of having an extramarital affair with an Inspector-level officer.

Though the issue has come up at a time when campaigns have intensified against criminalisation of consensual relationships and the Supreme Court has asked the Constitutional Bench to review the victorian era adultery laws that treat the wife has a property of the husband, a senior officer insisted that the officials involved had violated rules and consequently faced departmental action. “A group of senior officers have thoroughly discussed the incident and reviewed previous illegal activities of several police officers in the state.

They have issued internal instructions to officers to comply with rules,” he said. “Rachakonda police officials have topped taking stern action against negligent officers compared to Hyderabad and Cyberabad,’’ sources added. Even recently, a few inspectors, sub inspectors and police constables were suspended from duty for indulging in illegal activities and careless handling of cases. Jawaharnagar inspector was also transferred for his rude behaviour while collecting details from a scene of murder.