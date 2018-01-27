JOGULAMBA GADWAL : Close on the heels of the employees of zilla parishad partying in the ZP guest house in Sangareddy district earlier this month, employees of at least three departments in Jogulamba Gadwal district were also allegedly found partying in the office on Thursday evening. According to officials, the employees belonging to BC welfare, minority welfare and survey land record departments organised a booze party in the office on Thursday evening after making preparations for Republic Day function.

“Officials of the three departments participated in the party,’’ a source said. As they were partying, mediapersons got wind of it and rushed there. On seeing the newsmen, the staff ran out of the guest house. Senior officials have taken a serious view of the incident. Express tried to contact the higher officials, but in vain.