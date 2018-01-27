HYDERABAD: Work on the seventh stage of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) is going apace and the unit is expected to be synchronised by March this year. Besides, the state government is planning to release Telangana State Electric Vehicle Policy this year.Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao disclosed this after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the Republic Day here on Friday.

To make the state self sufficient in power, Genco has so far grounded projects which are producing 5,880 MW of electricity—Manuguru (4x270 MW), Kothagudem (1x800 MW) and Damerachela (5x800 MW)—with an investment of Rs 37,938 crore. The KTPS-VII stage (800MW) is expected to be synchronised by March, he said.“It is our pride that Telangana is the only state in the country to supply 24X7 power to farmers,” he claimed.

“In an effort to enhance the energy security and to mitigate the adverse environmental impact from road transport vehicles, the government is planning to release a Telangana state electric vehicle policy. The power utilities are fully geared up to supply the required power in bulk to the charging agencies as well as to retail consumers. A separate consumer category will be created for these charging agencies in the retail supply tariff order in consultation with TSERC.”

Prabhakar Rao said that Transco commissioned 68 EHV substations (five of 400 KV, 22 of 220 KV and 41 of 132 KV) and 4,913 circuit kilometres of transmission network (2,169 CKM of 400 KV, 1361 CKM of 220KV and 1383 KM of 132 KV) in the last three and a half years. It was a great task indeed, he claimed. The state grid met a peak demand of 9,500 MW with a record consumption of 198 million units (MU) on September 13, 2017 and utilities were fully geared up to meet load up to 11,000 MW in the coming seasons, he said, adding, “Solar capacity at the time of the formation of the state was just 30 MW.

Currently, TS got the highest installed solar capacity of 3,090 MW and stands number one in the county.”

Transco joint managing director C Srinivasa Rao, directors G Narsing Rao, T Jagath Reddy and J Surya Prakash, and Genco directors C Radhakrishna, M Sachidanandam, Ch Venkata Rajam, S Ashok Kumar and others were present.