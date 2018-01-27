HYDERABAD: The schemes that were started by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the past three and half years are bringing smiles on the faces of people, said Governor ESL Narasimhan in his Republic Day speech on Friday.After unfurling the national flag at Parade Grounds, the Governor said: “Exactly three years ago when I delivered the first Republic Day address from the very same dais, I expressed hope that Telangana would overcome many impediments and challenges and be on the path of progress.

Today, I feel proud and happy to declare that the State is moving ahead, living up to the expectations of people, fulfilling their desires and becoming a role model state to others in the country,” the Governor said.

“I am confident that given this pace of progress, we would soon reach the destination of Bangaru Telangana,” the Governor said. He listed out various development and welfare schemes launched by the State government. The Governor said that a mutli-pronged strategy was being planned to ensure minimum support price (MSP) to farmers. “Crop colonies will be formed so that farmers will derive the best benefit from the parcel of land,” the Governor added. On employment front, the Governor said that the State had been moving forward with a proper plan for creating employment opportunities.

The installed power capacity increased to 11,845 MW from 6,574 MW

28,000 MW

will be the installed capacity to make TS power surplus

TS is spending `40,000 crore annually to help the poor

38.87 lakh

people getting `1,000 Asara pension monthly

A target of constructing 2.65 lakh 2-BHK houses by next year is set to be achieved

Separate Budget for agriculture from 2018-19 onwards

Irrigation projects Devadula, Bhima, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Koil Sagar are on fast track

`8,000 per acre per year will be given to farmers for two agri-seasons

The length of NH increased to 5,701 km from 3,174 km

6,070

industries in TS-iPASS out of which 2,000 have gone into production