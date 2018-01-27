HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had the rare privilege on Friday of participating in a session with government leaders from across the world on ‘Leveraging Digital to Deliver Value to Society’ on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos.In the session, Rama Rao highlighted Telangana Fibre Grid project which aims at providing internet connection to every household in Telangana.

T-Fibre was envisioned to establish a state-of-the-art network infrastructure to facilitate the realisation of Digital Telangana objective by piggybacking on drinking water project, Mission Bhagiratha.

The session included dignitaries and panelists from across the globe, including Deputy PM of Belgium, and ministers from Denmark, Nigeria, Portugal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Brazil. Rama Rao was the only minister to be invited from a provincial (state) government to this session.

In another session organised by Invest India on “Developing an R&D Ecosystem in India”, Rama Rao highlighted the Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), which links all the knowledge-based institutions in the state with industries and investors. “RICH as an organisation plays an important role in bringing out research work into the market,” he said.

Rama Rao also mentioned about the TIPCU, (Telangana Intellectual Property Crime Unit) and assured complete safety and security of research-related patents. Later in the day, Rama Rao met Tulsi Tanti and Nidhi Tanti from Suzlon group and talked about Telangana leading in the solar power sector and highlighted the Telangana government’s power policy.

Tulsi Tanti, Chairman of Suzlon Group communicated his interest in setting up of a power plant in Telangana. The Minister also met global heads of various companies including Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, Amy E Weaver, President of Salesforce.