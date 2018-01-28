HYDERABAD: Alleging that the TRS government in the State is trying to terrorise its political rivals by establishing “Police Raj,” implicating them in false cases and encouraging politics of murder, the main opposition Congress warned the ruling party leaders that they would have to pay heavy price in the coming days, “if they fail to mend their ways.”Accusing TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham, who represents Nakrekal Assembly segment, of plotting the murder of Congress leader Boddupalli Srinivas, husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Laxmi, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy requested the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy to initiate action against the ruling party legislator.

A delegation of Congress leaders such as MLAs- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and J Geetha Reddy, MLCs- Rajagopal Reddy and Ponguleti Sudhakhar Reddy, Leader of Opposition in Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, ex-MPs V Hanumantha Rao and Mallu Ravi, TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, led by Uttam called on the DGP here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Later, addressing the media, Uttam alleged that Srinivas was killed in a planned manner by the TRS workers at the behest of Veeresham. He said Srinivas had been expressing fear for his life for the past five months. “Srinivas, along with wife Laxmi, made representations to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, ministers, IG Intelligence, Nalgonda district collector and SP seeking security. However, his pleas for security were ignored repeatedly which encouraged the killers to conspire his murder,” he said.

Stating that the Congress Party strongly condemns violence and murder politics, Uttam said that the DGP had been asked to take stern action against all those guilty of murder and its conspiracy. He said that the DGP has also been requested to enhance the security for Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ex-MLA Ch Lingaiah Murthy. Uttam said the Congress would not allow the TRS to pursue politics of murder. “If the local police are unable to probe the case in a proper manner, then the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” he remarked.

‘Veeresham more dangerous than Nayeemuddin’

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham was more dangerous than slain gangster Nayeemuddin. “My close aide Srinivas was killed at the behest of Veeresham. Even DGP told us that after brutally killing Srinivas, the killers went to Nakrekal. According to the DGP, the accused acknowledged the truth that they had murdered Srinivas as they were asked to do so by Veeresham. When gangster Nayeem was encountered, why can’t same punishment be awarded to Veeresham, who is more dangerous?” the former minister questioned. He said if the call data records of Veeresham and accused persons in the murder of Srinivas are examined, entire truth would come out.

BJP state chief meets slain Cong leader’s kin, accuses TRS of supporting murder politics

Nalgonda: BJP state president Dr K Lakshman met the family members of slain Congress leader Srinivas on Saturday, and alleged that the Telangana government had failed to control law and order in the state. He said: “The TRS government is encouraging murder politics. Nalgonda district police is supporting ruling party leaders. Most of the public hoped that freedom would come after formation of Telangana state, but there is no freedom in the state.” He promised that BJP would support Srinivas’ family.