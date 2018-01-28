HYDERABAD: While former union minister and BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya recalled the days he had spent as an RSS Pracharak, his colleague and MLA G Kishan Reddy recalled early days of his career when he had worked as an assistant in the BJP office here, way back in 1980s.Not only Dattatreya and Kishan Reddy, but also BJP State unit chief K Laxman, MLC N Ramachandra Rao and other leaders of the saffron party became nostalgic, while recalling their salad days in the party.

While taking part in the programme, First Endowment Lecture on “The imperative of value-based politics: Bridging the Gulf between Precept and Practice” organised at a star hotel here on Saturday, BJP leaders tried to explain how former Sikkim Governor and BJP leader Rama Rao had played a key role in shaping their political careers.

“Rama Rao, who was instrumental in laying the foundations of BJP on the Telugu land (TS and AP) under the guidance of Gopala Rao Thakur, who had come here from Maharashtra to spread RSS ideology, had one dream. That dream was making the BJP contest all the seats in both TS and AP all alone,” said the leaders. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who delivered the first endowment lecture of Rama Rao, said, “Without value-based politics, there is no value addition to politics.”