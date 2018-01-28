HYDERABAD: National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India and GITAM are jointly establishing a University Technology Transfer Centre (UTTC) in Vizag to fulfil the dream of Make in India and Skill India campaign. As part of this, NRDC chairman Dr Purushottam and GITAM registrar Prof M Potharaju exchanged the MoU in the presence of GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof MS Prasada Rao, NRDC Visakhapatnam officer in-charge Bijay Kumar Sahu, UGC affairs director Prof Ch Ramakrishna, GITAM School of International Business (GSIB) joint director Prof KK Narayanan, GSIB IPR Cell Coordinator Dr Radha Raghuramapatruni and others.

While signing the MoU, NRDC chairman Dr Purushottam mentioned that NRDC has forged strong links with the scientific and industrial community in India and abroad and has developed a wide network of research institutions, academia and industry. He said that GITAM has got the best infrastructure and the incubation centre, which is one of the best in the country. He hoped that the GITAM-NRDC Technology Transfer Centre would directly connect the GITAMites to the Make in India and Skill India campaign.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof MS Prasada Rao said that GITAM established IPR cell and nearly 14 patents were filed under the cell and IPR Policy document was also prepared for the IPR use. He expressed that the current University Technology Transfer Cell would help GITAM in developing a framework for technology transfer and commercialisation of the patents based on research outcomes.