HYDERABAD: Balala Hakkula Sangham, Hyderabad, filed a PIL in the High Court seeking action, including registration of criminal cases, against the officials responsible for the incidents of death as well as sale of children in “Sishu Gruhas” in Telangana. The Sishu Gruhas are maintained under the Integrated child development services/Integrated Child protection scheme.

The petitioner society, represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, stated in the PIL that since last several months deaths of children in Sishu Gruhas, particularly in Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts, have been reported. There have also been cases of sale of children by the officers and employees of the Sishu Gruhas, he claimed. In one such incident, around 32 children died.