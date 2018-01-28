VIJAYAWADA: AT a time when the state BJP leaders upping the ante against the State government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has maintained that he is strictly following the coalition dharma by not speaking against the saffron party.“As per the coalition dharma, I am strictly controlling the TDP leaders from criticising the BJP. When a leader from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari made some remarks against the BJP, I gave a strict warning to him. It is up to the saffron party leaders to decide whether they follow the same dharma or not while dealing with the TDP,” he said. “If they don’t want alliance, we will just say a Namaskar and will speak then,” he said.

Speaking to media-persons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday, the Chief Minister made a mockery of YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s rediness to sail with the BJP if the Centre accords Special Category Status to AP.“Was it the first time he (Reddy) is saying so. He gave support to the BJP in both the President and Vice President elections without any condition on SCS. He also announced resignation of the YSRC MPs for the cause. He is doing all this just to protect himself from the cases and portray themselves as fighting for the cause of SCS,’’ Naidu said.

Stating that he urged the Centre several times that all the illegal assets amassed by Reddy or anyone else should be recovered by the government and spend for public welfare, he said taking over the assets would be the real punishment. It will send a message to those involving in corruption that they will have to lose all property once found in disproportionate assets case, he said.

“As of now, those amassing wealth illegally are of the opinion that they can enjoy the money by spending some time in jail and that feeling should be eliminated by taking over the ill-gotten properties,’’ Naidu said.

BJP hits back

BJP Women Morcha Leader and former Union Minister D Purandesari, while responding to the statement made by the Chief Minister regarding the alliance said that it is better for Naidu to spell out his stance clear whether he wants to sail with BJP or not.When contacted by TNIE, BJP MLA Somu Veerraju alleged that the BJP was following the coalition dharma even when the TDP had violated the same on several occasions. He sought to know whether the CM himself announcing to knock the court against the Centre and blaming the Centre in the Assembly on Polavaram issue, come under coalition dharma.