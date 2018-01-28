WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) will deploy a team of over 600 sanitation workers, six sanitary inspectors and 50 Swachh auto rickshaws for maintaining cleanliness during the Medaram Jatara scheduled to begin from January 31.The corporation would also send 35 employees and supervisors to Medaram to oversee cleanliness activities. Warangal mayor N Narender would be camping in Medaram from January 30 to monitor sanitation works.

Over 1.2 crore devotees are expected to visit the jatara this time, hence, the district administration is taking all precautions to provide proper facilities to them.In all, 18 locations around Medaram have been selected to set up public toilets. The district administration has constructed about 10,000 toilets, including temporary and ready-made one, and handed over their maintenance to local gram panchayats.

Even mobile toilets have been introduced for the convenience of devotees. Besides, over 2,000 sanitation workers have been hired for the jatara. The TSRTC would operate one bus every five minutes and there are further plans to engage over 4,000 buses and deploy over 10,000 personnel for the jatara duties. About 60 medical camps and one 50-bed hospital will be set up at the jatara site spread over 100 acres in Medaram and surrounding hamlets.

16 special trains

Secunderabad - Warangal - Hyderabad train

Train 07014 special will leave Secunderabad at 12:30 pm on January 31, February 1, 2 and 3 and arrive Warangal at 3:40 pm on the same day. In return direction, train 07015 special will leave Warangal at 5:45 pm on January 31, February 1, 2 and 3 and arrive Hyderabad at 9:30 pm on the same day. Enroute, the train will stop at Moula-Ali, Cherlapalli, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Raigir, Wangapalli, Aler, Pembarti, Jangaon, Raghunathpalli, Ghanapur, Pindiyal and Kazipet stations

Kazipet - Sirpur Kagazhnagar - Kazipet train

Train 07019 Kazipet-Sirpur Kagazhnagar special will depart from Kazipet at 7:00 pm on January 31 and arrive at Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 11:00 om the same day. In return, Train 07020 Sirpur Kagazhnagar - Kazipet special will leave Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 05:30 am on February 4 and arrive Kazipet at 09:00 pm the same day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Hasanparthi Rd, Uppal, Jammikunta, Bisgur Shariff etc

Sirpur Kagazhnagar-Khammam - Sirpur Kagazhnagar train (six services)

Train 07017 Sirpur Kagazhnagar-Khammam special will leave Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 05:30 am on February 1, 2 and 3 and arrive Khammam at 11:15 am on the same day. In return direction, Train 07018 will depart Khammam at 4:45 pm on February 1, 2 and 3 and arrive Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 11:00 pm.