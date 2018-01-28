HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on the State government for declaring crimes under IPC sections 506 and 507 as cognizable offences, Congress said the decision was taken to harass critics of government policies, using police force in the name of investigation. “The government’s latest move is a direct attack on the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government has taken the decision to book cases against anybody who posts comments on the anti-people’s policies of it on social media.

But, such decision is nothing but violation of the Constitution as similar laws passed by other governments were scrapped by courts earlier. Congress will challenge the government decision in courts,” TPCC chief spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said here on Saturday.

While addressing media persons, he strongly condemned the decision of the State government to empower local police in registering cases under Sections 506 and 507 against those who criticise the government. He said the government had been trying to supersede the Constitution by taking away the fundamental rights granted to the people.