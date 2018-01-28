HYDERABAD: A software professional from Telangana working in Dallas was found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances.

V Krishna Chaitanya, son of V Srinivas Chary, a resident of Prasanth Nagar in Siddipet has gone to the US about three and half years ago. He was working for Cognizant Technologies on Southeast Airlines Project and was living as a paying guest at Arlington in West Dallas of Texas state.

On January 25, the owner of the PG got no response from Chaitanya, who had bolted the room from inside. With the help of the Arlington police, the doors were broke open and the police found Chaitanya's body in the room. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem.

The family members of Chaitanya who were informed about the death, approached minister T Harish Rao to help them get Chaitanya’s body back home.

The government on Saturday wrote a letter to the Consulate General of India at Houston and Ministry of External Affairs to fulfill the formalities and early transportation of the mortal remains of Krishna Chaitanya from Arlington to Hyderabad, as early as possible.

The body of the deceased techie is expected to arrive in the city by the next Thursday.