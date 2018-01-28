HYDERABAD: On a day when Maoist violence witnessed a sudden uprising, the tech-savvy Telangana state police has decided to join hands with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to tackle Left-Wing Extremism in the state. The technology will be adopted mostly in the Left-Wing Extremist affected areas. Apart from narrowing down on the movement of Maoists, the technology will also be used to locate ganja plantations grown in any region.

Speaking at the 22nd KS Vyas Memorial lecture here on Saturday, former chairman of Isro Prof AS Kiran Kumar said “It is being planned to share technology among various departments for the development of the country. The geo-spatial data being gathered by the ISRO would help the law enforcement agencies.”

Isro developed technology which helps in identifying the movement of Left-wing extremists in forest areas based on the signalling system and also the water resources available on the land.

Under the Narcotic Crop Assessment Project, ISRO developed a technology to spatially map illicit poppy locations to track and monitor smuggling of ganja. The data is currently being shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau. DGP M Mahendar Reddy said, “In the police academy, ISRO will have a module on the space, technology and policing. This partnership will help the police reach next levels,” he said. The TSPA has already acquired infrastructure to build a new cyber lab, he said.