HYDERABAD: Global technology like artificial intelligence must be used effectively to solve our local problems, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rama Rao has said. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the minister said technology should first focus on streamlining processes and generating meaningful data so as to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence can percolate to communities.

The minister underlined the crucial role played by high-quality training and testing data in any machine learning algorithm. The minister emphasised the need for governments to upskill themselves to maintain the desired quality in data collection.

KTR explained to world leaders the salient features of Telangana’s Open Data Policy that was launched in 2016 and now has over 50 data sets open to the public. He explained that the open data policy stands out not just for its transparency, but also for the high quality of the data collected and for the scope of being used to derive meaningful insights or to build AI based solutions. Rama Rao said that the state plans to identify ‘Problem Statements’ and run hackathons based on the data collected.