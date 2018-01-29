WARANGAL: In the backdrop of state government making two sections of IPC as cognisable offences which will enable police to prosecute without permission, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would spend rest of his life in jail if telling lies for votes was made a punishable offence.

Addressing a public meeting in Gesugonda mandal of Parkal Assembly constituency of Warangal on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the Chief Minister for changing provisions for application of Section 506 and 507 to enable the police book cases without taking court’s nod. “The move was to throttle criticism and muzzle opposition parties,’’ he said, and added that if similar rules were applied to Rao, then he would spend his remaining life in jail for repeatedly cheating people with his fake promises.

The Congress leader said that Rao would not have required to change laws or make new ones to suppress critics if he would have fulfilled the promises. He said that Rao had cheated women by not implementing any of the schemes that were introduced by the Congress. While the TRS was paying thousands of crores to contractors, it was not releasing funds for Women SHGs, he said.