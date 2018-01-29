HYDERABAD: The family of a man from Mahbubnagar, who was denied help from his employer at a construction firm in Riyadh after he fell from a building while working at its site, approached the Congress Party’s NRI cell for help.

Laxman, who received severe spine and rib injuries in the accident which took place on January 14, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.His wife Laxmamama, who is inconsolable after she received the news about her husband, said, “I live in a small house in Hammanpally village with my children and my husband had worked very hard for his firm in the last three years. I am very scared for his well being and if something happens to him, who will look after us? I request the officials in the government to ensure his recovery and quick return home.” She also said that she is hopeful that the government would provide support to fund her children’s education as Laxman would take a long time to be able to work.

The convener of TPCC NRI cell, Devendar Reddy, said, “We will be forwarding the letter to the state government to provide immediate help to Laxman. He should receive immediate help from Embassy officials in Saudi. We will also be demanding that the government helps rehabilitate Laxman’s family.”