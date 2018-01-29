NAGARKURNOOL: In a horrific crime, a youngster from Mamalalpalli village of Uppanuthala allegedly killed his father and two younger brothers over land dispute on Saturday night. After the ghastly incident, the accused reportedly slept in the house and went to a restaurant in the morning for breakfast.

Sama Bhaskarayya and Bhulakshamma were into farming. They had two and a half acres and three sons - Mallaiah, Srisailam, Rama Swamy.Mallaiah was allegedly a drunkard and used to beat his mother every day. Bhulakshmi got vexed with it and went to her maternal home at Annaram village. Since then, the accused Mallaiah has been fighting with his father to handover the property — farmlands — to him. On Saturday night, when the younger brothers went to water their farmland, they were killed by Mallaiah using boulders. Later, he woke up his father, took him to the fields and killed him the same way. Next morning, the accused called his uncle and informed him of the murder.

Killed, slept and went to hotel for breakfast!

