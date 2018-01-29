NALGONDA: Even as the Nalgonda superintendent of police contended that the murder of Congress leader Boddupalli Srinivas was not linked to politics, Congress leaders continued to allege that Srinivas was eliminated by henchmen of Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham.

None other than Srinivas’ widow Laxmi, who is Nalgonda municipal chairperson, rejected the police claim and said that the cops were trying to sidetrack the people about the case by hiding the real facts. “When Srinivas had gone out on that fateful day, I went to the local police station and requested them to trace my husband. But, for more than an hour, police did not respond. Hence, local police will not do justice for us in the case and handing over the case to the CBI is the only solution,” she said on Sunday.

Addressing media, Laxmi alleged that Srinivas was murdered by the ruling party workers with the support of Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham. “I will approach the High Court seeking justice in this regard. We repeatedly requested for protection but police did not provid security to us,” she said. Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that the SP had read out the script prepared by the TRS leadership during the press meet. “If the call data records of the accused are verified properly, MLA Vemula Veeresham’s role behind the murder of Srinivas will be established,” he said.

Venkat Reddy’s brother and MLC Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy called on deceased Srinivas’ family. Later, he alleged that Srinivas murder was politically motivated. “We feel that the ongoing police investigation into the murder is not being done in a fair manner. Police are acting at the behest of the ruling party leaders. Many times, TRS MLA Veeresham and TRS Nalgonda constituency in-charge K Bhupal Reddy threatened Srinivas to join the ruling party,” he said and demanded that a detailed enquiry be ordered into this murder.

He warned that if government did not do justice to Srinivas’ family, Congress will block the Chief Miniter K Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office Pragathi Bhavan by organising a massive protest rally. After that, Rajgopal Reddy met the district SP DV Srinivasa Rao and urged for ordering a detailed enquiry into Srinivas murder.TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also called on deceased Srinivas family. He alleged that some of the ruling party leaders were behind the murder of Srinivas.