HYDERABAD: Some policemen’s failure to follow basic practices has come to the notice of senior officials in the state police headquarters, the DGP’s office, and the senior officials want to take corrective measures.

Very soon, a meeting will be convened with all police associations of districts and instructions will be passed on to the entry level through them. Sources told Express that Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy would interact with the district police association members/representatives. The meeting with the association members would be held for two days at the police state headquarters in Hyderabad.

All 31 district police association representatives including administrative staff of district police offices (DPOs) have received information from the DGP office inviting them to an interaction with the DGP.

“The police department is a disciplinary organisation and every policeman must follow its rules and regulation. We noticed that a number of policemen working in districts have failed to follow minimum rules such as wearing Khaki uniform, wearing caps on their heads and regular drill (physical exercise). It will be confusing when policemen in civil dress discharge duties in police stations. At the lower level, staff including beat policemen indulged in wearing civilian clothes rather than khaki while on duty,’’ sources said.The police associations and administration staff meeting with the DGP is likely to take place on Tuesday in the city.