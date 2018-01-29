SIDDIPET:A software professional from Siddipet working in Dallas, US has been found dead at his paying guest accommodation under suspicious circumstances. The deceased’s family is yet to get full details of how the techie died and are waiting for the arrival of his body.

The 25-year-old techie, Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, hails from Prasanth Nagar in Siddipet town. He moved to US about three and half years ago and was working with Cognizant Technologies on Southeast Airlines Project. Chaitanya was living as a paying guest at Arlington in West Dallas of Texas state.

The owner of the paying guest facility alerted the police after Chaitanya failed to open the doors. The cops knocked down the doors and found him dead. His body was sent for postmortem examination.

Chaitanya’s family members approached minister T Harish Rao for help to get the body back home. Further, a formal request was made to the State government, which wrote a letter to the Consulate General of India in Houston and Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that formalities are fulfilled and body returned home immediately.

Family members say the body is likely to arrive by Thursday. Krishna Chaitanya’s father Srinivas Chary is an assistant manager in a bank while mother Rani is a housewife. It is learnt that Chaitanya’s marriage had been fixed with a relative of the family.