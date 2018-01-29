HYDERABAD: The investments pipeline to Telangana seems to be witnessing heavy inflows since Industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Just days after software major Tech Mahindra agreed to expand its operations in Warangal, the State got another shot in the arm on Sunday as the department of Industries and Commerce signed MoUs with business houses for investments worth over a whopping Rs 3,500 crore.

Lulu Group and BRS Group, that run mega business empires in the Middle Eastern countries, have signed agreements to invest in the State in the presence of minister KTR who is visiting UAE after the WEF summit. The Lulu group has signed three MoUs and plans to invest `2,500 crore in the State. The group will be focussing on the retail and food processing industries.

As per the agreement, Lulu will construct mega shopping mall over 1.8 million sq. feet area. It will also set up a food processing plant and logistics and export processing unit for fruits and vegetables, according to a release. Yusuffali MA, Chairman of the Lulu Group, met the delegation led by Rama Rao at his company’s headquarters in Dubai.

“Telangana being the newest state offers great potential for expansions and the kind of support and cooperation we have been receiving from the government is encouraging. We will begin the work within three months as Telangana State government has already initiated the process to hand over the land to us,” the business tycoon said.

“We have always wanted world-class facilities for our state, especially in retail and food sector. Lulu Group is our natural choice and we have extended our support and look forward to working with them in many more projects in the future,” said KTR about the development.

Meanwhile, Dr BR Shetty’s group, that has diversified into various sectors including healthcare, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, food, financial services, retail, trading, advertising and information technology in the UAE, will invest about `1,000 crore in the State in a pharma manufacturing and R&D, and a medical device manufacturing.