MEDARAM(BHUPALPALLY): Devotees visiting Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara are facing hardship due to frequent visits of VIPs. Whenever a minister, MP or a MLA visits the Jatara, he brings along family members, relatives, friends, followers and security personnel causing inconvenience to general public.

The security personnel stop the entry of devotees and allow the VIPs and their families to have darshan of the tribal goddesses. Not only this, the security personnel even block traffic to make way for the VIPs leading to a huge traffic jam.

On Sunday, there was large a inflow of devotees at the Jatara and it was taking a long time to reach the main shrine where the goddesses are kept. Their trouble increased when a larger number of people’s representatives from the ruling party landed along with their families, relatives and friends. Right from deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, MPs Gutta Sukender Reddy, Balka Suman, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, P Dayakar and many local MLAs, MLCs and ZP chairmans, Warangal mayor N Narender and over two dozen Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation corporators came along with their families, friends and followers.

It was not less than a nightmare for people who came on vehicles as they were stranded at various places as security personnel were stopping them and allowing only VIPs to pass. “Can’t the VIPs park their vehicles at some designated parking area and come walking? This would help in smooth flow of traffic. They come in vehicles right till the main shrine, creating problems for others,” a devotee, S Rajesh said. During his visit, Kadiyam reviewed arrangements for the main Jatara scheduled to begin from Jan 31.