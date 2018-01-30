NALGONDA: Nalgonda town woke up to another gory killing on Monday. The severed head of a person was found on the wall of a religious place leaving the people shell-shocked.One of the accused, who was in police custody, reportedly told the police that he left the severed head of the victim on the wall of a religious place to ‘create sensation.’ The torso was left behind at some other place.According to police, the deceased was identified as P Ramesh Goud (30), a tractor driver, from Kanagal in the district. Investigation revealed that wife of Ramesh was having an extra marital affair with his friend Ramakrishna. Ramesh came to know about his wife’s illicit affair with his friend six months back and they used to quarrel over the issue.

Ramakrishna wanted to eliminate Ramesh to continue the relationship and approached his friend Sattar. Sattar in turn asked his relative Mohsin to do the job. As per their plan, Sattar called Ramesh to Nalgonda on some pretext. On Sunday night Mohsin called Ramesh and requested him to come to Nalgonda to give the medicine for jaundice. Ramesh came to Nalgonda and met Mohsin near Bharath Gas godown area where they both had liquor.

When Ramesh was fully drunk, Mohsin brutally killed him. “Mohsin, during questioning said he wanted to do something sensational and so decapitated the head and put it on the wall of a religious place,’’ police said. According to police, four others were involved in the murder. While Sattar and Mohsin are in police custody, Ramakrishna and his another friend Shiva are absconding.

Police registered a case and are investigating.

Ramesh’s brutal killing comes just five days after the murder of B Srinivas, the husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson, which is creating shock waves in the town.