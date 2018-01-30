HYDERABAD: Most of the people who want to apply for passport under Tatkaal scheme, would have struggled to get ‘Verification certificate’ from a Group-I officer. From now on, those applying under the Tatkaal scheme do not have to submit the certificate.The applications will be processed upon submission of Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrollment number, self-declaration as per Annexure-E (Available in passportindia.gov.in), and two out of 12 listed documents which includes Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, Bank or Kisan or Post Office passbook.

“According to changes, there is no need to submit Group-1 or gazetted officers verification certificate any more to process passport application under Tatkal scheme,” said Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Hyderabad’s Regional Passport Officer. The RPO Hyderabad said that changes were announced through a gazette notification on January 11 and implemented from January 25.

TS to get 5 new POPSKs

Five Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Telangana would be inaugurated by end of April or March. They would be established at Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, Siddipet, and Adilabad

Hyderabad tops

Hyderabad’s Regional Passport Officer Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that for the past three years, RPO-Hyderabad stood first in rendering passport services such as quick passport delivery, police verification. The official said that in 2017, 1.17 crore passport applications were received throughout India and 1.15 lakh passport services were rendered. “In 2017, Hyderabad RPO processed 5,89,000 applications. In the same year, national average for police verification was 23-days while it was just five-days at RPO-Hyderabad. There are a total of 37 passport offices in India,” Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said.