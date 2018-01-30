HYDERABAD: PV Ramesh, Chairman and MD of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), on Monday said the target of electrifying all villages in the country will be completed much before the May 2018-deadline. Speaking to media on the sidelines of launch of the REC Innovation Platform at T-Hub, he said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15, 2015, that all villages in the country will be electrified within 1,000 days, there were 18,458 villages to be electrified.

Now, the number of un-electrified villages stands at 1,227, most of which are in Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, and they will be electrified before deadline. The government had reportedly sanctioned `45,000 crore for the electrification of villages. Ramesh added that looking at the current pace of works, he was fairly confident that even the target for Saubhagya Scheme of providing last mile electrification to 4.23 crore households in the country will be completed before deadline of December 2018.

When asked if the current power availability will prove enough to light up all the households once the target is achieved, he said that presently the power generation capacity in the country stands at 3.30 lakh MW, of which only 1.9 lakh MW is presently required. Thus, there will be no problem, he added.

However, in future the demand will increase for which more power projects are coming up in the country, most of which are coal based thermal power plants.