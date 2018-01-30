HYDERABAD: As the Economic Survey 2018 that was released on Monday reported that Telangana is among the top five states in the country contributing to 70 percent of the country’s exports, minister for IT, Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao termed it as a good news for the youth of Telangana.

He said the fact that the exports data did not account for IT exports in which the state has a lion’s share in the country and still Telangana comes among the top 5 states in country for exports, is a proof that employment is being generated in the state. He said this while speaking at an event in T-Hub.



The minister speaking of the report coming as a good news for youth and as a sign of employment generation in the state is not surprising because towards the end of 2017, the state saw many protests led by political leaders and student leaders in university campuses in the state on the issue of unemployment, including ‘Koluvula kai kotlatata’ protests headed by Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman, prof M Kodandram.