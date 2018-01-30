HYDERABAD: Carlsberg, one of the prominent beer brands in the world is facing a unique challenge. And Telangana has agreed to help the company with a solution that has the potential to revolutionise the beer industry. The company founded in 1847 is working to reduce the amount of water required to make beer. Currently, about 3.8 litres of water is required to make 1 litre of beer. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao revealed on Monday that he had met the Denmark-based company’s CEO Cees’t Hart on his trip to Davos. There, Hart discussed the matter with KTR and had mentioned that if the water consumption is reduced to two litres, or even three, it would go a long way in conserving the precious resource. The minister, immediately, offered to help with the matter.

Rama Rao indicated that Hart might soon make an official visit to the T-Hub in Hyderabad, which he believes can play an important role in solving this problem. The minister revealed this while speaking at the launch of Rural Electrification Corporation’s (REC) Innovation Platform. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that Hyderabad has the maximum number of incubators in the country — 35.

“However, there is a need to improve the standard of engineers being produced by colleges in Hyderabad. They are still not up to the mark,” he said addressing Vice Chancellors of some State universities and the head of Telangana State Council for Higher Education who had gathered there. He said that Vice Chancellors of all universities, including those located in the districts should start forging partnerships with the industry and take initiatives to ensure that students are not just learning in theory, but also have practical skills.