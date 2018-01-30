HYDERABAD: As per the suggestion made by Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram, opposition parties in the State have decided to undertake Delhi Yatra soon to petition Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking required measures to categorise SCs in the State.

During the all-party meet under the leadership of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi founder Manda Krishna Madiga, Kodandaram said, “The State government is resorting to dilly-dallying tactics while fulfilling its promise of leading an all-party delegation to Delhi to request the PM to categorise SCs. As the State government is not showing interest to take an all-party team to PM, we ourselves should undertake Delhi yatra to achieve our demand.”

Then, all leaders, who took part in the meeting, accepted his proposal.

Earlier, while presiding over the meet organised at Somajiguda Press Club on Monday, Manda Krishna urged all opposition parties to back his efforts to pressure the Centre to introduce a bill for categorisation of SCs in the ongoing session of Parliament.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced his party’s support to the agitation by MRPS in this regard. Stating that he would take up the issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, soon, Uttam asked CPI to take the initiative of taking an all-party delegation to PM Modi on the issue. Besides TJAC chairman Kodandaram, other leaders like BJP State unit president K Lakshman, TDP TS unit chief L Ramana, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and Balladeer Gaddar attended the meeting.