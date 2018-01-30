HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by T-Hub, the incubator, with help from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will start a mentoring programme for 1,800 students in 20 government colleges in Telangana and 10 government colleges in AP. The programme, named REC Innovation Platform, will help them develop 600 projects on renewable energy ranging from solar and wind to geothermal and biofuels.

Of the 600 renewable energy projects developed by students, 30 will be selected for presentation after a few months. Three of the most innovative projects will be selected and would likely be funded for developing a prototype or even receive market support from T-Hub. The 1,800 students from the 30 government institutions will be selected through a research aptitude test. Mohita Dolwani, Senior Manager, CSR-Academic Channel Partnerships at T-Hub said that the programme is aimed at enhancing the industrial exposure of students from government institutions, their entrepreneurial skills and also propagate research attitude through academia-industry collaboration.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, speaking at the event, said that at present 16 per cent of the energy in Telangana is solar energy. He said that India has a huge potential of utilizing solar energy as the country receives 300 days of sunlight in a year.Chairman and MD of REC, Dr PV Ramesh, said that while renewable energy is cleaner and available in abundance, innovation is still needed in this field.