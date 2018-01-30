HYDERABAD: On a day when President Ram Nath Kovind strongly advocated for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and all the state Assemblies, while delivering his maiden address to the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, on Monday almost all political parties in the State asked their cadres to get ready for “early polls” to the State Assembly.

The TRS leadership is learnt to have directed all its MPs and MLAs to organise meetings with various sections of people in their respective constituencies to publicise the State government’s schemes. The pink party leadership is planning to hold a massive public meeting in Hyderabad with farmers in order to promote State government schemes introduced for ryots.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao asked all ministers and MLAs to make preparations to hold a series of public meetings across the State to highlight the welfare measures introduced for people.Similarly, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday during a meeting with party seniors, asked them to be with people, hereafter. “Extensively campaign about the failures of State government at grassroots level,” he instructed the party leaders.

The BJP State unit too directed its cadres to intensify agitations on people’s issues to expose the alleged failures of TRS. As party national president Amit Shah is expected to visit the State in February, BJP state unit chief K Laxman asked his party leaders to form committees in all 30,600 polling booths across the State.Likewise, all other political parties including the TDP on Monday directed their respective party’s rank and file to go into election mode.

KTR’s investments claims fake: Uttam

Disputing IT Minister KTR’s claim that investments worth rupees thousands of crores will flow into the State following the MoUs signed at World Economic Forum meet in Davos, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that all of KTR’s claims were “bogus.