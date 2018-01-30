HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old woman, her 5-year-old daughter and elderly mother were found dead inside their house in Chandanagar on Monday by the police. The deceased have been identified as Aparna, her mother Vijayalakshmi and Aparna’s daughter Karthikeyini. Later in the afternoon, private employee Madhu surrendered at RC Puram police station and confessed to having committed the triple murder. He claimed to have been in a relationship with Aparna.

Chandanagar police say they were alerted by neighbours who found a foul smell emanating from the house. The house had been locked for the past two days but when one of neighbours called Aparna’s phone, they could hear it ringing inside the house. When police broke into the house, they found Aparna’s body lying in the kitchen with her head smashed. The bodies of her mother and daughter were found inside the bedroom.

Police say Aparna was a native of Palakollu of Andhra Pradesh. She came to the city 10 years back and was working in an electronics showroom as a sales executive. “She has been in a relationship with Madhu for the last six years. The couple never married and their daughter Karthikeyini was born out of wedlock,” they added.