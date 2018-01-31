HYDERABAD: Justice A V Sesha Sai of the High Court on Tuesday directed the court registry to tag a new related case with the PIL case pending before it regarding cockfights in Andhra Pradesh.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by T Bhanu Prakash, advocate from Tadipakavaripalem in Guntur district, seeking registration of cases against public representatives, who included ruling party MLAs and MLCs, for allegedly organising cockfights in violation of the court orders.

The petitioner told the court that the police failed to take any action on the complaint lodged by him about conduct of cockfights with betting and other illegal activities on a 40-acre land at Toorupu Palem panchayat in the district. Money to the tune of about Rs 5 crore changed hands in the presence of the public representatives, he added and urged the court to issue directions to the police to act upon his complaint.

On Monday, a division bench headed by acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan took a serious view of cockfights organised by public representatives in violation of the court order. It directed the chief secretary and director-general of police to furnish details of the number of public representatives involved in conducting cockfights and against how many of them were booked by the police, and posted the matter to February 12 for further hearing.