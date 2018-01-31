KAMAREDDY : Banks were directed on Tuesday to complete agriculture loan distribution before February 15 in the district.The District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting held here on Tuesday was attended by State Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, ZP Chairman D Raju, and MLAs of the district and bankers. District Collector N Satyanarayana presided over the meeting.

The meeting observed that banks disbursed only 78 per cent of loans to farmers in 2017-18. 22, 388 farmers have accounts in the banks and these farmers have received `209 crore as loan till now. At the meeting, bankers were asked to distribute the loans speedily to farmers and prevent farmers from borrowing money from money lenders for second crop investment. The meeting also took a decision to lodge a complaint with the RBI regarding banks which were unable to distribute loans according to given target.