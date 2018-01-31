HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Shailendra Kumar Joshi was today appointed as the chief secretary of the Telangana government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect today, a release from his office said.

Joshi is currently serving as the special chief secretary in the irrigation department.

Born on December 20, 1959, at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, he joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1984.

Starting his career as an assistant collector in Nellore district in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, Joshi held various positions in his career as a civil servant.

He had a nine-year stint in the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests in two spells (from 1991 to 1994 and 2001 to 2006) in various capacities, dealing with the Ganga river conservation, and the National Afforestation and EcoDevelopment Board.

Joshi was also involved in negotiations related to the Montreal Protocol on the ozone-depleting substances.

He participated in the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (in 1992) in Rio de Janeiro and the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development (2002) in Johannesburg, the release said.