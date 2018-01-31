HYDERABAD: To arrest the practice of civil supplies department’s district officials spending state funds without permission from their superiors, the department has made it compulsory for them to enter the day-to-day financial transactions in the Financial Management System (FMS). The software will allow senior officials to keep track of transactions online.

The decsion on compulsory entry of transaction details in FMS was taken by CV Anand, commissioner of civil supplies and managing director of Civil Supplies Corporation. “We introduced FMS software so that officials can view every single transaction. But, some staff members are not helping the cause as they are not entering the details. If this situation continues, we will not hesitate to suspend the officials concerned,” he said at a meeting held with district managers.