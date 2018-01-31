NALGONDA: Slanging match between the ruling TRS and main opposition Congress Party over the recent murder of Boddupalli Srinivas is continuing relentlessly. While Congress Party leaders led by Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have been alleging that there is a threat to the life of former MLA Ch Lingaiah Murthy, who is political opponent of TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham in the Nakrekal Assembly segment from Veerasham, the TRS MLA said it was not Lingaiah, but he whose live is facing threat from the Congress Party leaders.

On Tuesday, it was the turn of the TRS MLA Veeresham to fire salvos at the Congress leaders, who have been targeting him for the killing of Srinivas. Refuting charges levelled against him with regard to Srinivas murder, the ruling party lawmaker said, “The Congress leaders are trying to portray me as a murderer. In fact, its Congress leader, particularly Komatireddy brothers in Nalgonda, who are notorious for eliminating their political rivals. I am facing life threat from the Komatireddy brothers.”

While addressing media persons here, Veeresham recalled that the deceased Srinivas belonged to BC. “As Srinivas was gradually becoming politically strong in Nalgonda, he might be eliminated by the Komatireddy brothers as he would one day challenge their supremacy in the Congress,” the TRS MLA alleged.

Veeresham said he was not responsible for the murder of Srinivas as claimed by the Komatireddy brothers. “I dont’ have single murder or attack cases on my name ever since I won the Nakrekal seat,” he said. He alleged that killers of Srinivas were from the congress and all of them are Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s followers. “Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has criminal background. He has never encouraged SC, ST and BC leaders to grow in politics. He is encouraging 30 to 40 rowdy-sheeters in Nalgonda town. Most of them have police cases filed against them Veeresham said.

Nalgonda SP agent of ruling party: Komatireddy

Continuing his tirade against TRS, Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that Nalgonda district SP DV Srinivasa Rao was working as an agent of the ruling party. “The SP is suppressing the facts in Srinivas Murder case. Srinivas was killed as per the plan of police and TRS,” he alleged. Congress leader Ch Lingaiah alleged that Veeresham had criminal background.