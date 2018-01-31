HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to prepare and submit the budget estimates to Finance department keeping in view that the State is creating new municipalities and panchayats. At a meeting held with officials concerned here on Tuesday, the Minister said the new civic bodies would be formed this year. “The proposed bodies require funds and the officials should submit the estimates for the same to the Finance department,” he ordered.

KTR held a pre-budget meeting of the municipal department and discussed about the projects of the departments and the required budgetary funds. Principal secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and other officials were present.