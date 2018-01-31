HYDERABAD: Even though the country’s growth rate has slowed compared to 2013-14, Telangana’s GSDP has been increasing steadily every year, said Finance Minister E Rajender. “Even though the country is witnessing an economic downturn, the State has managed to successfully overcome it,” he said.

Briefing the media on preparations being made for the 2018-19 State Budget, Rajender said that while the GDP of the country had fallen from 8 per cent in 2014-15 to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and is expected to further slide to 6.75 per cent this financial year, Telangana’s GSDP grew from 6.8 per cent to 10.2 per cent in the corresponding period and is likely to now touch a whopping 10.5 per cent.

He said the State had been executing major projects like Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha in order to create infrastructural assets. “We will continue to implement such projects. It will be reflected in the State Budget.” Telangana has requested Centre to allocate `19,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha and `5,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya in the ensuing Union budget as recommended by the Niti Aayog. “We have also wanted Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to allocate `10,000 crore for Kaleshwaram project in the Union Budget. The State budget form will be decided once the Central budgetary allocations are clear on February 1,” Rajender added.

He also said that the State was performing well in State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) collections, which has fallen marginally from 21.1 per cent in 2016-17 to 17 per cent this year despite the implementation of the GST. The finance minister said the budget exercise was going on swiftly and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would give final touches to the draft budget, soon.

Disburse loans to needy: Rajender to bankers

Earlier, Finance Minister Rajender attended the State Credit seminar conducted by NABARD here. He wanted the NABARD officials not to disburse loans to farmers by calculating GSDP. “Disburse the loans to the needy with humane angle,” the Finance Minister directed the bankers. “Do not link GSDP to agriculture. Though, agriculture’s contribution to GSDP is just 17 per cent, around 60 per cent of the population are depended on agriculture. Keep it in mind,” Rajender told the bankers, during the meeting.