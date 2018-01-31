HYDERABAD: Certain trains have been rescheduled and regulated. on Wednesday, according to a release here on Tuesday Trains Rescheduled: Thiruvanantapuram Central- Gorakhpur superfast train scheduled to depart from Thiruvanantapuram Central at 06:15 hrs on Wednesday has been rescheduled to depart at 20:30 hrs on the same day due to late running of its pairing train. HS Nanded-Amritsar Sachkand Express scheduled to depart from HS Nanded at 09.30 hrs on Wednesday has been rescheduled to depart at 11.45 hrs on the same day due to late running of its pairing train.

Trains Regulated: Yesvantpur-Indore Express will be regulated for 02 hrs 40 minutes at Hindupur railway station on Wednesday due to traffic block between Penukonda - Rangepalli of the Southern Railway. Vijayawada-Yesvantpur passenger train will be regulated for 2 hrs 50 minutes at Penukonda railway station on Wednesday due to traffic block between Penukonda-Rangepalli.