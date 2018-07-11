Home States Telangana

Telangana in top spot in reforms evidence in Ease of Doing Business rankings

AP with 98.42% score tops  EoDB ranking followed by TS  at 98.33%.

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State continues to outdo other States in terms of  staying at the top place in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. Telangana stood second in the EoDB rankings announced by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion of Union Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday. Though it slipped a spot from the first place which it had jointly shared with its neighbour Andhra Pradesh in the previous rankings, it is now still able to retain place among top achievers.

The rankings are calculated after assessing the reform evidence and feedback from states on efforts being made for the implementation of Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2017 released by DIPP in partnership with the World Bank Group. The BRAP includes 372 recommendations for reforms on, policies, practices and procedures.

Telangana got a score of 98.33 percent in the rankings, with highlight being its reform evidence score standing at 100 percent.     

“The reforms being brought in over the last four years have been showing results. In spite of stiff competition from several states, Telangana has been able to maintain second rank in EoDB rankings. Emerging top rankers in a row will give us lot of encouragement to achieve more.

We want to focus on quality and cost of businesses now. We are bringing in systems and procedures to ensure that not just businesses are set up in time, but also run according to the predetermined schedule,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Industries Secretary.

Ease of Doing Business rankings

