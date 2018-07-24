Home States Telangana

Age no bar: Seeking justice, 63-year-old woman climbs water tank in Telangana

Age proved no barrier for a 63-year-old Sk Hafeeza Begum when it came her rights. On Monday, this sexagenarian climbed a water tank near Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters demanding justice.

KHAMMAM: Age proved no barrier for a 63-year-old Sk Hafeeza Begum when it came her rights. On Monday, this sexagenarian climbed a water tank near Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters demanding justice from the officials of Revenue department.

The high octane drama that unfolded lasted for five hours. A resident of Hydersaipet village in Tirumalayapalem mandal, Hafeeza Begum claims that she had 7 acres of land but got passbook for only 5 acres. While atop the tank, she told the cops that she had, on several occasions, requested the mandal revenue officials about the missing two acres of land but there was no proper response from the officials.

Vexed by the official apathy, on Monday Hafeeza took it upon herself to take action. At around 6 am, she started climbing the water tank all the while locals dissuading her from doing so. Police officials rushed to the spot. However, it took around five hours to convince her to come down. It was only after her grandson entered the scene that Hafeeza agreed to come down. She was later shifted to a hospital. Later, mandal revenue officer Krishnaveni and MPP Asok assured her that justice would be meted out.

