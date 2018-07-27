Foreigners’ role in trafficking must be probed: Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP K Kavitha to Maneka Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Kavitha, TRS MP from Nizamabad, has appealed to Union women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi to look into the issue of foreign nations’ involvement in drug or human trafficking.

Participating in a debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, she said, “Whenever crimes of drug trafficking or human trafficking occur, in many cases foreign nationals are involved. This bill does not talk about this aspect of foreign nationals being involved. So, I request the minister to address this issue.”

Kavitha also expressed displeasure at the alarming rise in the number of missing persons and trafficking cases in the country.

“One child goes missing every eight minutes in the country and every year thousands of women, children, transgenders, and men are being trafficked into slavery, forced labour and prostitution,” the Nizamabad MP said.

South Asia, with India at its centre, was the second-largest region for human trafficking after East Asia, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

“The US state department placed India as a tier two country in its annual report for 2018 because the conviction rate, investigations, and prosecutions in this country are disproportionately low relative to the scale of human trafficking. It is unfortunate that this government has been very, very silent on 1,11,569 children missing in the year 2016 alone. Of them, only 55,944 children have been found and brought back. We have no data on the other children,” Kavitha said but supported the bill on behalf of her party.

“The best part of this bill is that the identity of the victims and witnesses will be protected with the help of the local police and officers. The bill proposes in-camera and video-conferencing trial. Usually, victims and witnesses have a very sensitive kind of a situation in which they cannot attend the court. Allowing trial of this kind is path-breaking,” she said.

Kavitha also suggested that the Women and Child Development Ministry should interact with labour organisations, a majority of the trafficked people were either sent to laborious jobs or to brothels.

MP asks for train halts near Tandur

Hyderabad: Chevella MP (TRS) Konda Vishweshwar Reddy requested the Railway Ministry to provide halts to some trains in Nawandgi railway station near Tandur in his Lok Sabha segment. He requested halts for Hubli Express, Nanded Express, and Hyderabad-Gulbarga Express.

He also requested for a stoppage at Marapalli Station of Hyderabad-Bidar Intercity, Shirdi Express, and Hyderabad-Bengaluru Express. He mentioned this during discussions in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. “There is an unprecedented rural-urban migration. Trains are more needed today for a village to city transport than for inter-city transport,” the TRS MP said.