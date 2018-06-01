Home States Telangana

Activists block etela’s convoy, 40 arrested

Over 40 farmers civil societies and farmers organisation leaders, including women, were taken into custody when they tried to stop the convoy of finance minister Etela Rajender who along with Mahabuba

Published: 01st June 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel preventing public from blocking Finance Minister Etela Rajender’s convoy in Warangal on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Over 40 farmers civil societies and farmers organisation leaders, including women, were taken into custody when they tried to stop the convoy of finance minister Etela Rajender who along with Mahabubabad MP Seetharam Naik were returning after taking part in a programme at Macchapur in Geesgonda mandal of Warangal rural district on Thursday.  

The protesters  stopped the vehicle of the minister for about 30 minutes before being arrested. Police had a tough time as over 150 protesters assembled at the spot and tried to reach the minister’s car.
The protesters tried to push the police to reach near the car of the minister but the officials dragged them to sideways of the road and cleared the way of the convoy. Even women protesters were not spared.

As part of Sadak Bandh programme organised by various civil societies, farmers organisations and Left parties were staging a protest highlighting the problems of the farmers at Macchapur when they learnt that the finance minister was passing through the route and they decided to block his convoy.
As soon as the convoy reached the village, the protesters suddenly came on to the road stopping the minister’s convoy.

The police first requested them to allow the minister’s convoy to pass, but they insisted that the minister come out of the car and give them assurance about extending Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers and podu cultivators.

Later, speaking to reporters  Telangana Praja Front  Warangal secretary Rama Devi criticised the police for manhandling the protesters.

Kodandaram taken into custody
Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief professor Kodandaram , CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy along with a large number of protesters were taken into police custody during  Sadak Bandh at Elkaturthy-Warangal highway on Thursday. As soon as the protesters assembled at the national highway,  Hasanparthy police rushed to the spot and requested them to vacate the place as the entire traffic had come to a standstill. An argument broke out between the two and when the police saw that the protesters were not responding to their pleas, they started arresting leaders. Kodandaram, Chada Venkat Reddy, T Srinivas and other leaders were taken to Hasanparthy police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision