Activists block etela’s convoy, 40 arrested

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Over 40 farmers civil societies and farmers organisation leaders, including women, were taken into custody when they tried to stop the convoy of finance minister Etela Rajender who along with Mahabubabad MP Seetharam Naik were returning after taking part in a programme at Macchapur in Geesgonda mandal of Warangal rural district on Thursday.

The protesters stopped the vehicle of the minister for about 30 minutes before being arrested. Police had a tough time as over 150 protesters assembled at the spot and tried to reach the minister’s car.

The protesters tried to push the police to reach near the car of the minister but the officials dragged them to sideways of the road and cleared the way of the convoy. Even women protesters were not spared.

As part of Sadak Bandh programme organised by various civil societies, farmers organisations and Left parties were staging a protest highlighting the problems of the farmers at Macchapur when they learnt that the finance minister was passing through the route and they decided to block his convoy.

As soon as the convoy reached the village, the protesters suddenly came on to the road stopping the minister’s convoy.

The police first requested them to allow the minister’s convoy to pass, but they insisted that the minister come out of the car and give them assurance about extending Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers and podu cultivators.

Later, speaking to reporters Telangana Praja Front Warangal secretary Rama Devi criticised the police for manhandling the protesters.

Kodandaram taken into custody

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief professor Kodandaram , CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy along with a large number of protesters were taken into police custody during Sadak Bandh at Elkaturthy-Warangal highway on Thursday. As soon as the protesters assembled at the national highway, Hasanparthy police rushed to the spot and requested them to vacate the place as the entire traffic had come to a standstill. An argument broke out between the two and when the police saw that the protesters were not responding to their pleas, they started arresting leaders. Kodandaram, Chada Venkat Reddy, T Srinivas and other leaders were taken to Hasanparthy police station.