Bank strike hinders enscashing of Rythu Bandhu cheques

The two-day strike by bank employees has affected the implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme in Mahbubnagar district.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The two-day strike by bank employees has affected the implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme in Mahbubnagar district. The scheme was launched on May 10 in the district. The officials of the bank began to distribute the Rythu Bandhu cheques under the scheme since then. The deadline to distribute the cheques was initially May 17.

However, it was later extended to May 20.  The farmers who got the cheques are now busy encashing their cheques. However, the strike had stalled their plans. The farmers could not encash their cheques as the banks had five days holidays including second and fourth Saturdays and three Sundays since the launch of the scheme in the district.  The fresh agitation by bank employees added fuel to the fire and caused additional problems for the farmers.

The plans of the farmers to withdraw money from their bank accounts and buy seeds to begin their kharif activity have also gone awry due to the strike . The ATMs located in Nagarkurnool , Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal districts did not work on Thursday due to the strike.

