Home States Telangana

BJP being rejected by people: Cong

Responding to the results of bypolls in four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats in various states, the Congress said the results had clearly indicated that the BJP was being rejected by people for its “f

Published: 01st June 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the results of bypolls in four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats in various states, the Congress said the results had clearly indicated that the BJP was being rejected by people for its “failed promises and claims.”

“The results of Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh have proved that BJP’s ‘Divide and Rule’ policy will no longer work,” TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said here on Thursday. He added that the BJP could win only two out of four Lok Sabha seats and only one out of ten Assembly seats in bypolls.

“The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014, has lost its majority in the 545-member Lower House of Parliament now. BJP has just 271 members, one short of simple majority. Therefore, the BJP is now depending on its allies to run the government at the Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Party leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said they would implement the promise of waiving of crop loans up to `2 lakh at one go, at any cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision