BJP being rejected by people: Cong

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the results of bypolls in four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats in various states, the Congress said the results had clearly indicated that the BJP was being rejected by people for its “failed promises and claims.”

“The results of Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh have proved that BJP’s ‘Divide and Rule’ policy will no longer work,” TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said here on Thursday. He added that the BJP could win only two out of four Lok Sabha seats and only one out of ten Assembly seats in bypolls.

“The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014, has lost its majority in the 545-member Lower House of Parliament now. BJP has just 271 members, one short of simple majority. Therefore, the BJP is now depending on its allies to run the government at the Centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Party leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said they would implement the promise of waiving of crop loans up to `2 lakh at one go, at any cost.