City sees two fire accidents before rains

Data of as many as 10 lakh students were put at a risk of burning after a fire accident broke out at the office of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Thursday evening.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Data of as many as 10 lakh students were put at a risk of burning after a fire accident broke out at the office of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Thursday evening. Fire brigade of Assembly fire station were given an appreciation letter by BIE for suppressing fire and saving data of the department.

The fire broke out on top floors of the building in Nampally. Short-circuit is suspected.
In another incident, residents  of Dwarkapuri Colony in Punjagutta were in a shock after a fire broke out at a six-storey building in their neighbourhood late on Wednesday night. The  fire broke out at Srujana Estate in the sixth floor, suspected to be  due to a short circuit in the flat 402.

